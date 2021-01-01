CBD Hand & Body Wash - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: Generously lather on body, then rinse off. Use a netted sponge or washcloth for maximum lather.
Description: Our CBD HAND & BODY WASH helps purify and detoxify your skin from everyday toxins. This moisturizing wash infused with Vitamin E and Acai Oil leaves your skin refreshed and nourished.
