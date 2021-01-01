CBD Massage Oil - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: Dispense a small amount of oil onto hands. Rub hands together to warm and gently massage tired, sore muscles. Use as often as possible.
Description: Relax with Our CBD MASSAGE OIL. Therapeutic lightweight body oil helps promote stress relief and clearer thinking.
