CBD Moisturizing Conditioner - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: After Shampooing, massage into wet hair, paying special attention to ends. Rinse thoroughly. For optimal moisturizing benefits, leave on wet hair 30 minutes before rinsing.
Description: Enjoy strong and silky hair with Our CBD MOISTURIZING CONDITIONER. This revitalizing conditioner infused with essential oils and peptides restore hair cuticles. Use daily to tackle frizz and split ends.
Description: Enjoy strong and silky hair with Our CBD MOISTURIZING CONDITIONER. This revitalizing conditioner infused with essential oils and peptides restore hair cuticles. Use daily to tackle frizz and split ends.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!