CBD Nightly Revitalizing Cream - 20mg
How To Use:
Apply nightly to face & neck before bedtime.
Description:
Continuously moisturizes throughout the night! Our CBD Nightly Revitalizing Cream formula with CBD Hemp Oil helps to accelerates surface cell regeneration, while moisturizing throughout the night, leaving your skin revived in the morning.
