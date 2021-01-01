CBD Nourishing Shampoo - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: Apply to wet hair. Gently massage into scalp and work into rich lather, Rinse thoroughly. Follow with conditioner
Description: Our CBD NOURISHING SHAMPOO helps repair and revitalize dull, damaged or color-treated hair. Helps to retain hair color. Leaves hair healthy and shiny. For best results, we suggest following up with our CBD Moisturizing Conditioner.
