How To Use: Apply to wet hair. Gently massage into scalp and work into rich lather, Rinse thoroughly. Follow with conditioner ‏



Description: Our CBD NOURISHING SHAMPOO helps repair and revitalize dull, damaged or color-treated hair. Helps to retain hair color. Leaves hair healthy and shiny. For best results, we suggest following up with our CBD Moisturizing Conditioner.