TerraVida Online

CBD Pet Oral Drops - 20mg

About this product

How to Use:
Use as a treat and give directly to pet or add to food.
For Pets under 25Ibs. use 0.6ml (approx. 20 drops / 1 full dropper) twice daily or as desired. For Pets over 25Ibs. use 1.2ml (approx. 40 drops / 2 full dropper).
Description:
Our CBD Pet Oral Drops infused with 250mg CBD designed to promote daily health and wellness in our furry friends, while helping ease tension commonly
related to noise and other triggers.
