CBD Radiance Cream - 20mg
About this product
How to Use:
Apply to cleansed face & neck twice daily, in the morning and evening to promote smoother and revitalized skin.
Description:
Enjoy the benefits of Collagen & Retinol with our CBD Radiance Cream!
Retinol an active ingredient in this Anti-Aging cream, help boots skin’s radiance & skin tone.
Blended with pure CBD Hemp Oil, it is the perfect formula for brightening skin and reducing the appearance of UV damage.
Apply to cleansed face & neck twice daily, in the morning and evening to promote smoother and revitalized skin.
Description:
Enjoy the benefits of Collagen & Retinol with our CBD Radiance Cream!
Retinol an active ingredient in this Anti-Aging cream, help boots skin’s radiance & skin tone.
Blended with pure CBD Hemp Oil, it is the perfect formula for brightening skin and reducing the appearance of UV damage.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!