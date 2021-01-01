Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Relief Roll-On Gel - 20mg

About this product

How To Use: For relieve, glide the ball applicator over affected area. Apply as needed.

Description: Our CBD relief Roll-On Gel is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of minor aches and pain. 100mg of CBD Cryotherapy (Cold Therapy) offers rapid relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!