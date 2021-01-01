CBD Relief Roll-On Gel - 20mg
About this product
How To Use: For relieve, glide the ball applicator over affected area. Apply as needed.
Description: Our CBD relief Roll-On Gel is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of minor aches and pain. 100mg of CBD Cryotherapy (Cold Therapy) offers rapid relief.
Description: Our CBD relief Roll-On Gel is easily applied directly to the skin, for quick relief of minor aches and pain. 100mg of CBD Cryotherapy (Cold Therapy) offers rapid relief.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!