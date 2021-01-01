Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Relief Salve - 500mg

About this product

How To Use: Apply to skin & massage area until fully absorbed. Repeat as desired. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight.

Description: This unique CBD Relief Salve helps reduce inflammation and help increase blood flow.Salves are fast and easy way for relief and comfort directly to affected areas.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!