CBD Relief Salve - 500mg
About this product
How To Use: Apply to skin & massage area until fully absorbed. Repeat as desired. Store at room temperature away from direct sunlight.
Description: This unique CBD Relief Salve helps reduce inflammation and help increase blood flow.Salves are fast and easy way for relief and comfort directly to affected areas.
