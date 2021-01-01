CBD Salt & Sugar Scrub - 50mg
About this product
How To Use: Begin with wet skin in the shower. Apply the Salt Sugar Scrub in a circular motion, Rinse.
Description: CBD SALT & SUGAR SCRUB as the dual effect of detoxifying Dead Sea Salt and exfoliation benefits of sugar. The ultimate in exfoliation, leaving skin radiant and smooth.
Description: CBD SALT & SUGAR SCRUB as the dual effect of detoxifying Dead Sea Salt and exfoliation benefits of sugar. The ultimate in exfoliation, leaving skin radiant and smooth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!