About this product

How To Use: Take 1 softgel orally 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Description: Enjoy our HPMC Vegetarian CBD Capsules!



Our Hemp Extract Oil softgels contain CBD and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Benefit from the whole plant including CBD, CBC, and CBN. Softgels are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to obtain your daily CBD.



* Not to be used by individuals under 18 years old.