Logo for the brand TerraVida Online

TerraVida Online

CBD Softgels (Zero THC) - 900mg

About this product

How To Use: Take 1 softgel orally 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Description: For all who are looking to enjoy the benefits of CBD with NO THC – Here is the perfect solution – Our 30 mg CBD Isolate infused Softgels… NO THC! Softgels are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to obtain your daily CBD.
