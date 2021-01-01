About this product

How To Use: Take 1 softgel orally 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary. Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.



Description: For all who are looking to enjoy the benefits of CBD with NO THC – Here is the perfect solution – Our 30 mg CBD Isolate infused Softgels… NO THC! Softgels are one of the easiest and most convenient ways to obtain your daily CBD.