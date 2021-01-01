About this product
erraVita’s Burn CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with powerful ingredients to help burn fat and increase energy. Our CBD Capsules are crafted to push your body to the next level and support an active recovery, and does so with the combination of Green Tea Extract, Garcinia Cambogia to aid in weight loss and Green Coffee Bean to help enhance performance, boost your metabolism, and help you maintain a healthy weight!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Boost metabolism
-Enhanced endurance power
-Supports weight management
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Green Coffee Bean
-Green Tea Extract
-Garcinia Cambogia
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.