erraVita’s Burn CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with powerful ingredients to help burn fat and increase energy. Our CBD Capsules are crafted to push your body to the next level and support an active recovery, and does so with the combination of Green Tea Extract, Garcinia Cambogia to aid in weight loss and Green Coffee Bean to help enhance performance, boost your metabolism, and help you maintain a healthy weight!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Boost metabolism

-Enhanced endurance power

-Supports weight management



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Green Coffee Bean

-Green Tea Extract

-Garcinia Cambogia