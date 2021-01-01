About this product
Give your sore muscles, aches and pains the relief they need in minutes with our versatile Cooling CBD Salve that helps target pain directly at the source! Very convenient and easy to apply on the go for whenever your body needs some natural relief. TerraVita’s powerful formula combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with Lidocaine, Menthol and Arnica that provides cooling effects and serves as a natural pain reliever with anti-inflammatory properties.
-Natural cooling relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Lidocaine
-Menthol
-Arnica
-Natural cooling relief
-Reduce inflammation
-Soothe aches & sore muscles
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Lidocaine
-Menthol
-Arnica
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.