Give your sore muscles, aches and pains the relief they need in minutes with our versatile Cooling CBD Salve that helps target pain directly at the source! Very convenient and easy to apply on the go for whenever your body needs some natural relief. TerraVita’s powerful formula combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with Lidocaine, Menthol and Arnica that provides cooling effects and serves as a natural pain reliever with anti-inflammatory properties.



-Natural cooling relief

-Reduce inflammation

-Soothe aches & sore muscles



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Lidocaine

-Menthol

-Arnica