About this product
TerraVita’s Ease CBD Capsules for Pain and Inflammation combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with powerful herbs to help give you the relief you need. Our CBD Capsules are infused with natural remedies to help manage discomfort by combining Turmeric for inflammation, White Willow Bark - commonly referred to as “Nature's Aspirin” for pain relief and Glucosamine for joint support, helping you find a natural way to better health!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Supports healthy joints
-Natural Pain Reliever
-Anti-inflammatory
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Turmeric
-Glucosamine
-White Willow Bark
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Supports healthy joints
-Natural Pain Reliever
-Anti-inflammatory
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Turmeric
-Glucosamine
-White Willow Bark
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.