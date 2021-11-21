TerraVita’s Ease CBD Capsules for Pain and Inflammation combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with powerful herbs to help give you the relief you need. Our CBD Capsules are infused with natural remedies to help manage discomfort by combining Turmeric for inflammation, White Willow Bark - commonly referred to as “Nature's Aspirin” for pain relief and Glucosamine for joint support, helping you find a natural way to better health!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Supports healthy joints

-Natural Pain Reliever

-Anti-inflammatory



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Turmeric

-Glucosamine

-White Willow Bark