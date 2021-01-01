About this product
TerraVita’s Energy CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with Caffeine, Taurine, Ginseng and Green Tea Extract. With the equivalent amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, plus brain boosting ingredients, our CBD Capsules are designed to help you take on the day and boost productivity!
Available in a 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule option.
-Increased Energy
-Boosts Cognitive Function
-Enhanced Physical Performance
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Naturally Sourced Caffeine
-Ginseng
-Green Tea Extract
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.