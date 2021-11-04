About this product
Get that natural boost of energy you need, anytime of the day, without the crash. Mix TerraVita's Focus CBD Oil in your morning coffee, or drop it under your tongue for a mid-day pick me up. Our CBD Oil for Energy and Focus combines Premium Full Spectrum CBD with uplifting terpenes and potent, energy boosting ingredients - Ginseng, Taurine and Green Tea Extract. CBD works synergistically with these natural ingredients that can help boost cognitive function, enhance physical performance and crush your goals!
Available Flavors:
-Spearmint
-Kiwi Mango Breeze
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
Available Flavors:
-Spearmint
-Kiwi Mango Breeze
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.