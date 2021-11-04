Get that natural boost of energy you need, anytime of the day, without the crash. Mix TerraVita's Focus CBD Oil in your morning coffee, or drop it under your tongue for a mid-day pick me up. Our CBD Oil for Energy and Focus combines Premium Full Spectrum CBD with uplifting terpenes and potent, energy boosting ingredients - Ginseng, Taurine and Green Tea Extract. CBD works synergistically with these natural ingredients that can help boost cognitive function, enhance physical performance and crush your goals!



Available Flavors:

-Spearmint

-Kiwi Mango Breeze



Available Strengths:

-500mg (Mild)

-1000mg (Moderate)

-2000mg (Strong)

-4000mg (Extra Strong)