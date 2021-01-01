TerraVita's Hydrating CBD Lip Balm is infused with 100mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) and nourishing, natural ingredients to help revitalize and soothe your lips. Our CBD Lip Balm helps to rejuvenate and protect your lips by combining Vitamin E, Shea Butter, Mango Seed Butter and essential oils with the amazing skin nourishing benefits of Manuka Honey. Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka Honey contains powerful healing and anti-inflammatory properties to help improve your skin’s appearance, leaving your lips feeling fresh and moisturized throughout the day!