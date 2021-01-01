TerraVita's Moisturizing CBD Body Butter is infused with 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) and nourishing ingredients to help revitalize the skin. Our CBD Cream is designed to help rejuvenate dry skin and lock in moisture by combining Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Shea Butter with the amazing skin nourishing benefits of Manuka Honey. Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka Honey contains powerful healing and anti-inflammation properties to help improve your skin's appearance!