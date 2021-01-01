About this product
TerraVita's Moisturizing CBD Body Butter is infused with 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) and nourishing ingredients to help revitalize the skin. Our CBD Cream is designed to help rejuvenate dry skin and lock in moisture by combining Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C, and Shea Butter with the amazing skin nourishing benefits of Manuka Honey. Sourced from New Zealand, Manuka Honey contains powerful healing and anti-inflammation properties to help improve your skin's appearance!
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.