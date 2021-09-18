About this product
TerraVita’s Relax CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils to help melt away stressors of the day. Our relaxing formula includes Epsom Salt to help with fatigue and sore muscles, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Aloe Vera and a blend of essential oils that fills the room with wonderful and relaxing aromas to help ease the mind and body!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.