About this product
Searching for something to help you relax, renew and revive? TerraVita’s Relax CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and potent adaptogens to help melt away stress when you need it most. Our CBD Capsules are crafted to help ease the mind and body, and does so with the combination of GABA, Reishi Mushroom and Ashwagandha Root - an ancient herb that has been shown to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body, thereby lowering stress and anxiety to help ease tension and revitalize your soul!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Ease anxiety & stress
-Cortisol suppressing adaptogen
-Sense of calmness
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Ashwagandha Root
-Reishi Mushroom
-GABA
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.