Searching for something to help you relax, renew and revive? TerraVita’s Relax CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and potent adaptogens to help melt away stress when you need it most. Our CBD Capsules are crafted to help ease the mind and body, and does so with the combination of GABA, Reishi Mushroom and Ashwagandha Root - an ancient herb that has been shown to reduce cortisol (stress hormone) levels in the body, thereby lowering stress and anxiety to help ease tension and revitalize your soul!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Ease anxiety & stress

-Cortisol suppressing adaptogen

-Sense of calmness



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Ashwagandha Root

-Reishi Mushroom

-GABA