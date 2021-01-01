About this product
TerraVita’s CBD Capsules for Sleep combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with proven, sleep inducing ingredients. Our powerful, all natural sleep inducing formula combines Melatonin (4mg per serving), Valerian Root, L-Theanine and Chamomile to help make poor sleep a thing of the past, giving your body the rest it deserves!
Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.
-Helps you fall asleep faster
-Promotes deep REM sleep
-Boosts physical recovery
Key ingredients:
-Broad Spectrum CBD
-Melatonin
-Valerian Root
-Chamomile
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.