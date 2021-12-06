About this product
Looking for something natural to help fall asleep faster and actually stay asleep throughout the night? Look no further - TerraVita provides the Best CBD Oil for Sleep by combining Premium Full Spectrum CBD with sedating terpenes and Melatonin - the hormone that signals to brain that its night time, helping your body and mind relax to get the restorative and restful night's sleep you deserve!
Available Flavors:
-Grapefruit
-Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
Available Flavors:
-Grapefruit
-Caramel Vanilla Ice Cream
Available Strengths:
-500mg (Mild)
-1000mg (Moderate)
-2000mg (Strong)
-4000mg (Extra Strong)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
TerraVita CBD
TerraVita combines potent, plant-based ingredients with one of nature’s most powerful remedies - CBD - to create its unique and infinitely customizable collection of wellness products. Using meticulously-sourced ingredients, cutting-edge extraction methods and advanced flavor technology, TerraVita has developed an unparalleled range of premium, benefit-specific, earth-friendly solutions for everyday problems including aches & pains, lack of energy & focus, stress and anxiety, weight loss, wellness & vitality, insomnia and restless sleep.