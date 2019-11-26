About this product
Our CBD pain cream contains lanolin and aloe vera and refreshing eucalyptus for that luxurious cooling effect. We’ve also added rosemary and peppermint essential oils for additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory relief.
Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD cream for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver.
Tesséra Naturals pain cream has a smooth soft consistency and absorbs quickly into the skin. For the more purists out there, try our Tesséra Naturals Salve with minimal ingredients with a more oily consistency.
Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD cream for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver.
Tesséra Naturals pain cream has a smooth soft consistency and absorbs quickly into the skin. For the more purists out there, try our Tesséra Naturals Salve with minimal ingredients with a more oily consistency.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tesséra Naturals
Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market!
Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being.
Our promise to you:
- Broad Spectrum Hemp profile
- THC free (0/0% Certified)
- Organically grown USA hemp
- Solvent free extraction and purification process
- Optimal absorption and bioavailability
- Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural
- 3rd party testing
- Maintain integrity and transparency
- Treat customers with respect
- Give back to the community
Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being.
Our promise to you:
- Broad Spectrum Hemp profile
- THC free (0/0% Certified)
- Organically grown USA hemp
- Solvent free extraction and purification process
- Optimal absorption and bioavailability
- Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural
- 3rd party testing
- Maintain integrity and transparency
- Treat customers with respect
- Give back to the community