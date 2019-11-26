Our CBD pain cream contains lanolin and aloe vera and refreshing eucalyptus for that luxurious cooling effect. We’ve also added rosemary and peppermint essential oils for additional antioxidants and anti-inflammatory relief.



Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD cream for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver.



Tesséra Naturals pain cream has a smooth soft consistency and absorbs quickly into the skin. For the more purists out there, try our Tesséra Naturals Salve with minimal ingredients with a more oily consistency.