Tesséra Naturals salve is an extremely versatile product. It offers targeted relief for joint pain, sore muscles, headaches and general inflammation. It’s also great for moisturizing dry skin and chapped lips. Perfect for sunburns, after tattoo care, cuts, scrapes, rashes or other skin conditions.



Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD salve for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver.



Tesséra Naturals salve has a smooth waxy consistency and feels like a thin oil on the skin… a little goes a long way. For a creamier consistency which absorbs into the skin faster, try our Tesséra Naturals Pain Cream with eucalyptus and other essential oils.