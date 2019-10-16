About this product
Tesséra Naturals salve is an extremely versatile product. It offers targeted relief for joint pain, sore muscles, headaches and general inflammation. It’s also great for moisturizing dry skin and chapped lips. Perfect for sunburns, after tattoo care, cuts, scrapes, rashes or other skin conditions.
Your skin is an excellent substrate for fast absorption of topical CBD salve for pain as the oil does not have to be processed through your liver.
Tesséra Naturals salve has a smooth waxy consistency and feels like a thin oil on the skin… a little goes a long way. For a creamier consistency which absorbs into the skin faster, try our Tesséra Naturals Pain Cream with eucalyptus and other essential oils.
About this brand
Tesséra Naturals
Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market!
Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being.
Our promise to you:
- Broad Spectrum Hemp profile
- THC free (0/0% Certified)
- Organically grown USA hemp
- Solvent free extraction and purification process
- Optimal absorption and bioavailability
- Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural
- 3rd party testing
- Maintain integrity and transparency
- Treat customers with respect
- Give back to the community
