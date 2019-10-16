Tinctures are fast-acting and convenient to use and offer flexible dosing. Many people take CBD tinctures to treat a variety of conditions such as pain relief, inflammation, insomnia, curbing nausea, improving mood and easing stress and anxiety, as well as more severe neurological, autoimmune and mental health disorders.



Our CBD tinctures contain all of the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other natural compounds (except THC) extracted from our proprietary strain of hemp to offer you the best CBD oil for sale in the USA.



When consumed together, our whole plant profile produces what is known as the “entourage effect”. This synergistic relationship between cannabinoids and terpenes has been shown to increase the healing properties of one another.



Sublingual application is one of the most popular and effective formats for taking CBD. This allows the compound to be absorbed through the capillaries under the tongue and directly into the bloodstream. Many people also add CBD tincture oil to their beverages or food. This is definitely ok to do, but understand that there may be reduced bioavailability and absorption as the oil must be processed through your digestive system before reaching the bloodstream.