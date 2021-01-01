Loading…
Logo for the brand Tetra Concentrates

Tetra Concentrates

Tetra Tears - (1 oz)

About this product

Cherry (RSO) oil 55-65% THC

It’s golden\cherry tint gives it the signature name. This oil can be consumed orally , in suppository form or by inhaling. It can also be diluted with a carrier oil and be used directly on the skin as a topical ointment, mixed in to edibles, or put in gel caps. This oil contains a high amount of cannabinoids and terpenes giving it a strong flavour with high medicinal value.
