Cherry (RSO) oil 55-65% THC



It’s golden\cherry tint gives it the signature name. This oil can be consumed orally , in suppository form or by inhaling. It can also be diluted with a carrier oil and be used directly on the skin as a topical ointment, mixed in to edibles, or put in gel caps. This oil contains a high amount of cannabinoids and terpenes giving it a strong flavour with high medicinal value.