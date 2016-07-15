About this product
PANDORA’S BOX
(Jack the Ripper x Space Queen ( Jack the Ripper F2) Stabilized)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 56-65 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood
Preview:
The high on this strain seems to have ‘no ceiling’; you keep getting higher with every bowl smoked. This strain makes cherry-lemon full melt bubble. THIS STRAIN IS NOT FOR OCCASIONAL SMOKERS!
Strain Description:
Many years ago the most powerful magic recipe was locked away to protect humanity from the devastating power, locked inside a combination of genetics that only a team of Uber-stoners would have the power to harness. This strain is very stable and we are very excited about the yields we have seen. The first plants I saw grown in a hydro hut grown by a newbie grower were literally sagging with huge glass like buds and the buzz is up, speedy, very shit eating grin and smiling like a Cheshire cat like high. It’s a bit smoother than JTR and has a different feel in the head less haze influence. I can’t tell where the ceiling is as every bowl I smoke I seem to get a bit higher until the point my vision blurs. Not for light weights. I can’t stop grinning when I smoke this weed.
Phenotypes: Large Triangle shaped glass covered rock hard buds are all we see.
Height: Wide thick sweeping arms with weighted colas that need support after 50 days/medium
Yield: For a strain of this potency I think this thing yields like crazy.
Indoor has only been tested so far
Best way to grow: Topped and bound/Vegged to a large bush
Harvest Window: 9 weeks
Sativa/Indica: 70/30
Hybrid: Jack the Ripper X Space Queen
High type: Zooming, Happy, Grinning, antidepressant BIGTIME!
Smells: It taste like NL5 to me but its very industrial with a slight citrus taste and a undertone of spice and hash One female has been named Cherry Lethal lemonade.
(Jack the Ripper x Space Queen ( Jack the Ripper F2) Stabilized)
• Sativa/Indica 70/30 • Harvest Window 56-65 Days
• Heavy Producer • Good for Anti Depressant & Uplifting Mood
Preview:
The high on this strain seems to have ‘no ceiling’; you keep getting higher with every bowl smoked. This strain makes cherry-lemon full melt bubble. THIS STRAIN IS NOT FOR OCCASIONAL SMOKERS!
Strain Description:
Many years ago the most powerful magic recipe was locked away to protect humanity from the devastating power, locked inside a combination of genetics that only a team of Uber-stoners would have the power to harness. This strain is very stable and we are very excited about the yields we have seen. The first plants I saw grown in a hydro hut grown by a newbie grower were literally sagging with huge glass like buds and the buzz is up, speedy, very shit eating grin and smiling like a Cheshire cat like high. It’s a bit smoother than JTR and has a different feel in the head less haze influence. I can’t tell where the ceiling is as every bowl I smoke I seem to get a bit higher until the point my vision blurs. Not for light weights. I can’t stop grinning when I smoke this weed.
Phenotypes: Large Triangle shaped glass covered rock hard buds are all we see.
Height: Wide thick sweeping arms with weighted colas that need support after 50 days/medium
Yield: For a strain of this potency I think this thing yields like crazy.
Indoor has only been tested so far
Best way to grow: Topped and bound/Vegged to a large bush
Harvest Window: 9 weeks
Sativa/Indica: 70/30
Hybrid: Jack the Ripper X Space Queen
High type: Zooming, Happy, Grinning, antidepressant BIGTIME!
Smells: It taste like NL5 to me but its very industrial with a slight citrus taste and a undertone of spice and hash One female has been named Cherry Lethal lemonade.
About this strain
A mostly sativa cross of Jack the Ripper and Space Queen, this strain from Subcool's The Dank has high THC levels and a citrus flavor.
Pandora's Box effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
32% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.