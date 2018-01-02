Raspberry Jelly (Raspberry Smash X Raspberry Smash F2)
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
RASPBERRY JELLY
(Raspberry Smash X Raspberry Smash f2)
• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest window 57-64 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for use as a Nighttime Sedative / Sleep
Preview:
Let's start from the beginning. raspberry smash was a tester i was running for Subcool in December 2014, after running several dozen female's I was in love this cross, it was a hit at my dispensary at the time & always selling out. Lab test on my favorite phenotype was at 23% THC & very high in the terpene beta myrcene. Almost 4 years later. If your friends with Subcool you know one thing he gives you seeds, I had so many packs of raspberry smash i had to do bring this F2 back to the weed nerds. Smash was a limited release but everyone that grew it loved her! She was never available for sale to the public only private release.. After selecting through hundreds of seeds Raspberry Jelly was born.
Strain Description:
Raspberry Jelly is (raspberry smash × raspberry smash) F2. she's an eye catcher with burgundy & purple hues, giant frosty buds with a raspberry jelly / kushy candy aroma. This cultivar is very sedating great for bedtime or just chillaxing.
Phenotypes: Mostly short stocky plants very little stretch.
Height: Medium Height structure, plants tend to be bushy and wide rather than stretching a lot.
Yield: Medium with every bud being special
Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor.
Best way to grow: Top Early, Does really well in a Sea of Green
Harvest: 57-64 days
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Raspberry Smash f2
High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and insomnia. Caution while trying to function it really makes me sleepy.
Taste/Aroma: Raspberry Jelly, Raspberry Pastry, Kush Candy
(Raspberry Smash X Raspberry Smash f2)
• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest window 57-64 Days
• Medium Producer • Good for use as a Nighttime Sedative / Sleep
Preview:
Let's start from the beginning. raspberry smash was a tester i was running for Subcool in December 2014, after running several dozen female's I was in love this cross, it was a hit at my dispensary at the time & always selling out. Lab test on my favorite phenotype was at 23% THC & very high in the terpene beta myrcene. Almost 4 years later. If your friends with Subcool you know one thing he gives you seeds, I had so many packs of raspberry smash i had to do bring this F2 back to the weed nerds. Smash was a limited release but everyone that grew it loved her! She was never available for sale to the public only private release.. After selecting through hundreds of seeds Raspberry Jelly was born.
Strain Description:
Raspberry Jelly is (raspberry smash × raspberry smash) F2. she's an eye catcher with burgundy & purple hues, giant frosty buds with a raspberry jelly / kushy candy aroma. This cultivar is very sedating great for bedtime or just chillaxing.
Phenotypes: Mostly short stocky plants very little stretch.
Height: Medium Height structure, plants tend to be bushy and wide rather than stretching a lot.
Yield: Medium with every bud being special
Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor.
Best way to grow: Top Early, Does really well in a Sea of Green
Harvest: 57-64 days
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Raspberry Smash f2
High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and insomnia. Caution while trying to function it really makes me sleepy.
Taste/Aroma: Raspberry Jelly, Raspberry Pastry, Kush Candy
About this strain
Raspberry Kush is a great-tasting indica strain whose raspberries and cream aroma will keep you coming back for more. This strain may leave newer consumers feeling pretty lazy, but many find this Kush to be a creative flower, making it great for music, art, and talking with friends.
Raspberry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
273 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Subcool's The Dank
I am Subcool and I have been breeding Cannabis Seeds for 2 decades underground. I am proud to have survived the many changes in the industry and continue to offer you great genetics in today new markets worldwide. Subcool Seeds AKA THE DANK (Previously TGAgenetics) was formed in 2017 after a fire destroyed my home and everything I owned except a stash of seeds and parent plants at two other locations. Over 4 million seeds were lost in the Cobb fire. In 2018 the library of classic strains like Jesus OG Kush and Cheese Quake was rebuilt and 13 new Dank Strains added to our Menu. Working together with breeders like Norstar Genetics and Badger’s Dank we are constantly innovating and creating new cannabis strains. We now offer 45 amazing strains of Cannabis and we continue to research and create more.