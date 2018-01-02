RASPBERRY JELLY

(Raspberry Smash X Raspberry Smash f2)

• Sativa/Indica 20/80 • Harvest window 57-64 Days

• Medium Producer • Good for use as a Nighttime Sedative / Sleep



Preview:

Let's start from the beginning. raspberry smash was a tester i was running for Subcool in December 2014, after running several dozen female's I was in love this cross, it was a hit at my dispensary at the time & always selling out. Lab test on my favorite phenotype was at 23% THC & very high in the terpene beta myrcene. Almost 4 years later. If your friends with Subcool you know one thing he gives you seeds, I had so many packs of raspberry smash i had to do bring this F2 back to the weed nerds. Smash was a limited release but everyone that grew it loved her! She was never available for sale to the public only private release.. After selecting through hundreds of seeds Raspberry Jelly was born.



Strain Description:

Raspberry Jelly is (raspberry smash × raspberry smash) F2. she's an eye catcher with burgundy & purple hues, giant frosty buds with a raspberry jelly / kushy candy aroma. This cultivar is very sedating great for bedtime or just chillaxing.

Phenotypes: Mostly short stocky plants very little stretch.



Height: Medium Height structure, plants tend to be bushy and wide rather than stretching a lot.



Yield: Medium with every bud being special



Recommended for Indoor and Outdoor.



Best way to grow: Top Early, Does really well in a Sea of Green



Harvest: 57-64 days



Sat/Ind: 50/50



Hybrid: Raspberry Smash f2



High Type: Strong and sedative great for pain relief and insomnia. Caution while trying to function it really makes me sleepy.



Taste/Aroma: Raspberry Jelly, Raspberry Pastry, Kush Candy