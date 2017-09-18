Subcool's The Dank
Sweet Tea (Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
SWEET TEA
(Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Large Producer • Taste like Jelly Belly Orange Candy
Preview:
Imagine biting into a ripe blood orange and tasting a hint of cherries and melons. The oily mandarin flavor coats your tongue as your mind is lifted upward and sadness melts away.
Antidepressant in nature the California Orange has always lifted my spirits. The Alcatraz lends a nice woody flavor that gave me the idea for the name.
Strain Description:
In Order to make a more stable version of an earlier cross we selected an Alcatraz OG male to outcross the famous California Orange cut and then we hit her with the infamous Space Queen male “The Dude” Incredible orange and Cherry terps big yields and an up high giggly euphoric high. Dreamy like visions and a general happy mode accompany and amazing flavor profile.
Phenotypes: Heavy Tall plants with heavy bulging colas
Height: Tall and branchy
Yield: Heavy
Indoor/ Outdoor: Huge in sunny climates
Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads
Harvest Window: 56-62 days
Sativa /Indica: 70/30
High type: Motivating, Happy, Euphoric, Antidepressant, uplifting the best aftertaste, pain relief
Taste like: Jelly Belly Candy
Inspirational
California Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
246 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
