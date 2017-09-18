About this product

SWEET TEA

(Cali-O x Alcatraz OG x Space Queen)

• Sativa/Indica 65/35 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days

• Large Producer • Taste like Jelly Belly Orange Candy



Preview:

Imagine biting into a ripe blood orange and tasting a hint of cherries and melons. The oily mandarin flavor coats your tongue as your mind is lifted upward and sadness melts away.

Antidepressant in nature the California Orange has always lifted my spirits. The Alcatraz lends a nice woody flavor that gave me the idea for the name.



Strain Description:

In Order to make a more stable version of an earlier cross we selected an Alcatraz OG male to outcross the famous California Orange cut and then we hit her with the infamous Space Queen male “The Dude” Incredible orange and Cherry terps big yields and an up high giggly euphoric high. Dreamy like visions and a general happy mode accompany and amazing flavor profile.



Phenotypes: Heavy Tall plants with heavy bulging colas



Height: Tall and branchy



Yield: Heavy



Indoor/ Outdoor: Huge in sunny climates



Best Way to Grow: Large Root Mass Topping early to form multiple heads



Harvest Window: 56-62 days



Sativa /Indica: 70/30



High type: Motivating, Happy, Euphoric, Antidepressant, uplifting the best aftertaste, pain relief



Taste like: Jelly Belly Candy



Inspirational