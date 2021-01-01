Subcool's The Dank
Vanilla Tart (Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)
VANILLA TART
(Cookies & Cream x Space Queen)
• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-60 Days
• Medium Producer • Vanilla Bean Ice Cream with a Cherry on Top
This project started off with a large pheno hunt looking for a unique cut of Cookies & Cream. When I found exactly what I was looking for, she has a beautiful structure and holds herself upright with no need for support. With a rich aroma of vanilla bean, hints of brown sugar & chai, I knew at this point I had something special for an upcoming breeding project. By using our main male “The Dude”, Vanilla Tart was born.
Vanilla Tart is a hybrid cross of Cookies & Cream x Space Queen. She is a heavy resin producer with flavors of vanilla, brown sugar & cherries. Most phenos have better structure than your average Cookie crosses. There are a small percentage of phenos that get taller than the rest. All around killer flavor, this cross is excellent for making concentrates.
Phenotypes: Most phenos have similar structure with different flavor profiles except 1 out of 5 is tall.
Height: Medium/Tall
Yield: Medium
Best way to grow: Topped twice.
Harvest Time: Day 54 - 60
Sat/Ind: 50/50
Hybrid: Cookies & Cream x Space Queen
Taste/aroma: Vanilla Bean, Brown sugar, Chai, Cherries
High Type: relaxing, fun
