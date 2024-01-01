Gelatti Cake is a Sativa cross of Bacio Gelato and Ice Cream Cake featuring β-Caryophyllene, δ-Limonene and α-Humulene as its dominant terpenes. This special cultivar has a smooth frosted cake and sweet berry flavor and a tropical fruit, citrus and lavender aroma. With anti-inflammatory, relaxing and euphoric effects, Gelatti Cake is a suitable cultivar for sufferers of anxiety, insomnia, and chronic pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
THC Design aims to set the standard for advanced cultivation practices and techniques by creating a self-sustainable operation via renewable energy resources. By partnering with leading scientists in various fields, THC Design hopes to break new ground in the cannabis industry and be a contributing voice in its advocacy and legalization.