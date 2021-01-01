Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand THC Express

THC Express

Chocolate Almond Caramel 60mg 6-Pack

About this product

This isn’t your typical caramel. We blend rich cream and real butter infused with the sweetest cannabis on the market. Dipped in Dark Chocolate and sprinkled with chopped almonds, these caramels melt your mind and don’t stick to your teeth.

SERVINGS= 6 PACKAGE TOTAL= 60mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!