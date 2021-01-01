Chocolate Peanut Butter Balls 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
Touched with Fleur de sel, a fine sea salt. A peanut butter graham cracker coconut crunchy center infused with sweet cannabis butter dipped in fine chocolate. Biting into chocolate and reaching the heart of this infused edible is an experience to keep living for. If you like chocolate and peanut butter this will be your absolute favorite.
SERVINGS= 10 PACKAGE TOTAL= 100mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
SERVINGS= 10 PACKAGE TOTAL= 100mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!