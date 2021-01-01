THC Express
Day/Night - Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bar Indica/Sativa Multi-Pack 60mg 6-Pack
About this product
Hello Morning Sativa Bar is packed with energy in mind. Sativa strains of cannabis extract combined with wholesome ingredients include; Honey, Cranberries, Apricots, Dried Ginger, Oats, Sunflower seeds and almonds. Goodness in every bite.
Sunset Serenade Indica is packed to relax. Indica strains of cannabis extract combined with wholesome ingredients include; Honey, Cherries, Apricots, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower seeds and Bittersweet Chocolate. Relax and enjoy the sunset.
SERVINGS= 6 PACKAGE TOTAL- 60mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
