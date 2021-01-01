THC Express
Green Apple Fruit Nougat Chew 60mg 6-Pack
About this product
A velvet nougat infused with rich cannabis butter and enhanced with fruit flavors. This is a soft delicate way to enjoy your finest edibles.
SERVINGS= 6 PACKAGE TOTAL= 60mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
SERVINGS= 6 PACKAGE TOTAL= 60mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!