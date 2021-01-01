THC Express
Strawberry Cream SugarFree Hard Candies 20mg 2-Pack
About this product
For your "sugar free" needs; Sweet Leaf hard candies are made with isomalt (low glycemic content) so candies taste like lemon and not like a sugar substitute.
A full line-up of flavors to choose from: Watermelon, Cherry, Lemon, Cinnamon and Peppermint.
SERVINGS= 2 PACKAGE TOTAL= 20mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
