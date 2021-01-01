THC Express
Sunset Serenade Indica Olympic Range Fruit & Nut Bars 100mg 10-Pack
About this product
Sunset Serenade Indica is packed to relax. Indica strains of cannabis extract combined with wholesome ingredients include; Honey, Cherries, Apricots, Almonds, Walnuts, Sunflower seeds and Bittersweet Chocolate. Relax and enjoy the sunset.
SERVINGS= 10 PACKAGE TOTAL- 100mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
SERVINGS= 10 PACKAGE TOTAL- 100mg THC
Cannabis infusion strain specified on all packages for each product.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!