Roll away pain with CBD Living Freeze, our much-anticipated Cannabis Derived CBD version of best-selling Hemp Derived CBD topical product CBD Living Freeze. Cold therapy minimizes muscle pain and inflammation, while our proprietary Skin Retention Technology allows the THC to better penetrate the layers of the skin, and stay on the skin longer, for lasting relief. THC Living Freeze is available in 500mg of CBD..
Ingredients: Water, Sd Alcohol 40b (Ethyl Alcohol), Propylene Glycol, Menthol, Glycerin, Polysorbate-20, Propanediol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Phenoxyethanol, Menthyl Ethylamido Oxalate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Globulus (Eucalyptus) Oil, Ethylhexylglycerin, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata (Passion Fruit) Flower Extract, Cannabis Distillate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower (Camomile) Extract.
After seven years of success with the popular CBD brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.