About this product
Enjoy yourself responsibly with THC Living Cannabis-Infused Beverages. Each 16 oz beverage delivers 1000mg THC with a satisfying, sugar-free taste.
THC Living Beverages are made using our proprietary Water Soluble Technology, which allows nano-sized THC molecules to be quickly absorbed by the body within minutes - no waiting! Enjoy our lemonades as part of a cocktail or mocktail, mixed into water or straight over ice - taking cannabis has never tasted so good.
About this brand
After seven years of success with the popular CBD brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.