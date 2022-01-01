THC Living Suppositories deliver nano-cannabinoids directly to the source of pain, while also being absorbed throughout the entire body system. The pelvic region has multiple nerves that travel to the legs and spine, while the colon contains both CB1 & CB2 receptors. This makes suppositories ideal for treating pain from hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, sexual discomfort and menstrual cramps. THC Living Suppositories contain both THC and CBD to activate the Entourage Effect and are contained within a pharmaceutical-grade base.



Ingredients: PCAA MBK (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil and PEG-8 Distearate), Cannabis Distillate.