THC Living Suppositories deliver nano-cannabinoids directly to the source of pain, while also being absorbed throughout the entire body system. The pelvic region has multiple nerves that travel to the legs and spine, while the colon contains both CB1 & CB2 receptors. This makes suppositories ideal for treating pain from hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, sexual discomfort and menstrual cramps. THC Living Suppositories contain both THC and CBD to activate the Entourage Effect and are contained within a pharmaceutical-grade base.
Ingredients: PCAA MBK (Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil and PEG-8 Distearate), Cannabis Distillate.
After seven years of success with the popular CBD brand, the creators founded THC Living to bring the same organic, high-quality wellness products to the cannabis market. THC Living’s prestigious in-house scientists break down THC and CBD into nanoparticles, allowing the cannabinoids to pass through the blood membrane for enhanced absorption. This proprietary technique leads to up to 90 percent bioavailability, compared to 10-15 percent bioavailability when consumed in a traditional CBD/THC product. THC Living beverages, topicals and oils feature beneficial ratios of 3:1 and 1:3 CBD:THC, and include a much-anticipated THC version of the famous CBD Living Freeze roll-on pain relief product. For a full list of products, or to shop online, please visit www.thcliving.com.