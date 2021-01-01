THC Staffing Group
Quality Staffing
About this product
We recruit staff at all levels, from entry-level to executive and management level to board members, and we help a wide range of businesses in the industry: marijuana dispensaries and stores, cultivation centers, ancillary businesses that serve the cannabis industry, and nonprofit organizations focused on drug policy. We’ll use our network, developed with more than a decade in the industry, to find you the right candidate.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!