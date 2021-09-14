About this product
Soothe physical pain without psychoactive effects with this rub from THC Wellness' THC-Rich topical salve. This creamy balm features localized effects, ideal for massaging away inflammatory pains, aches and stress. Each container is handmade and poured and has 500mg of total THC. Lemon/Citrus smell.
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.