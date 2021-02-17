About this product
Simplify your health thanks to our 1oz 1:1 (THC:CBD) tincture. This easy-to-use bottle contains pristine cannabis oil, ready to drop into your favorite drink or directly place under your tongue. With a few drops, this cannabis tincture allows for soothing physical relief with tempered psychoactivity. Each bottle contains a 50/50 ratio of CBD & THC. Available in Natural, Lemon, Mint & Tangerine.
About this brand
THC WELLNESS is a medical marijuana brand that provides a 100% natural product line of high potency, full cannabinoid & terpene rich products that focus on the overall health and wellness of individuals.