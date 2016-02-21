THClear
Crunchy Caps Cereal (400mg)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
Crunchy Caps Cereal (400mg)
Venice OG effects
Reported by real people like you
30 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
46% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
10% of people report feeling headache
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!