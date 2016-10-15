THClear
HONEY POT - PABLO ESCOBAR OG (1 GRAM)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
AKA "clear" is made from winterized cannabis oil that has been refined to remove solvents from extract method and other imperities. Natural terpene reintroduces for flavor. THC percentage 80-95%
P-91 effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
