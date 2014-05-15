HIGHSMEN
ROYAL TRUTH
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
ROYAL TRUTH | clones and teens
The Truth effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
29% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
