YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown
Leafly Profile:https://www.leafly.com/indica/yoda-og
Yoda OG effects
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
