About this product
Refill your Stash Box with our Refill Kit service and be set for an entire month. Our Blunt Wraps Refill kit includes:
30-day supply of your choice blunt wraps - 1 use per day
1 7oz. Cannabolish candle designed to eliminate cannabis smoke odor.
Our current inventory includes:
- Billionaire Hemp Wrap flavors Millie Mango, OGK, and Sweet stacks
- High Hemp Organic Wrap flavors Grape Ape, Honey Pot Swirl, and Vegan Original
-True Hemp Gelato
All Tobacco free
30-day supply of your choice blunt wraps - 1 use per day
1 7oz. Cannabolish candle designed to eliminate cannabis smoke odor.
Our current inventory includes:
- Billionaire Hemp Wrap flavors Millie Mango, OGK, and Sweet stacks
- High Hemp Organic Wrap flavors Grape Ape, Honey Pot Swirl, and Vegan Original
-True Hemp Gelato
All Tobacco free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Black Crown Service
The Black Crown Service provides discreet delivery of premium smoking products and accessories manufactured by the most popular and trusted brands in the industry. Patrons who enjoy our service have the option to purchase an exclusive Stash Box which includes a branded lockable storage box made from the finest materials; two smell-proof flower jars; an herb grinder; a 30-day supply of your choice of wraps, rolling papers, or cones; a rolling tray; two smell-proof tubes; and a candle designed to eliminate smoking odor.