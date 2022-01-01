About this product
Looking for a secure storage solution for your smoking products? The Black Crown Service has you covered. Our BCS branded stash box is more than your run-of-the-mill lockbox or humidor. Designed with the connoisseur in mind, the BCS branded stash box is crafted from the finest material and includes the following features:
- A beautifully crafted wooden lock box containing 4 divided storage areas on the base and an additional narrow storage compartment for the Black Crown Service branded rolling tray. (10" x 7" x 4")
- A locking latch with two keys
-2 smell proof flower jars
-2 smell proof "to go" pre-roll tubes
- A beautifully crafted rolling tray
- A 65 mm herb grinder
Keep your smoking products secure in style with the Black Crown Service Stash Box
- A beautifully crafted wooden lock box containing 4 divided storage areas on the base and an additional narrow storage compartment for the Black Crown Service branded rolling tray. (10" x 7" x 4")
- A locking latch with two keys
-2 smell proof flower jars
-2 smell proof "to go" pre-roll tubes
- A beautifully crafted rolling tray
- A 65 mm herb grinder
Keep your smoking products secure in style with the Black Crown Service Stash Box
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Black Crown Service
The Black Crown Service provides discreet delivery of premium smoking products and accessories manufactured by the most popular and trusted brands in the industry. Patrons who enjoy our service have the option to purchase an exclusive Stash Box which includes a branded lockable storage box made from the finest materials; two smell-proof flower jars; an herb grinder; a 30-day supply of your choice of wraps, rolling papers, or cones; a rolling tray; two smell-proof tubes; and a candle designed to eliminate smoking odor.