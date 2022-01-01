Looking for a secure storage solution for your smoking products? The Black Crown Service has you covered. Our BCS branded stash box is more than your run-of-the-mill lockbox or humidor. Designed with the connoisseur in mind, the BCS branded stash box is crafted from the finest material and includes the following features:



- ​A beautifully crafted wooden lock box containing 4 divided storage areas on the base and an additional narrow storage compartment for the Black Crown Service branded rolling tray. (10" x 7" x 4")



- A locking latch with two keys



-2 smell proof flower jars



-2 smell proof "to go" pre-roll tubes



- A beautifully crafted rolling tray



- A 65 mm herb grinder



Keep your smoking products secure in style with the Black Crown Service Stash Box